Smart Watch Charger Cable for ID205L Smartwatch USB Charging Replacement Cable for Bluetooth ID205L Sport Watches 2 Pins Magnetic Suction Charger.

Specially Made for ID205L: These 2-Pack replacement charger cables are designed specially for ID205L smart watch, please check the model of you smart watch before purchasing Fast and Safe Charging: With overvoltage and overcurrent protection built in, your ID205L sports watch will be charged safely and takes only 2.5 hours to be fully charged Two Packs for Your Convenience: The package includes 2 cables for more convenience, you can place one at home and carry the other around to keep your ID205L smart watch charged anywhere, anytime Magnetic Connector: With its magnetic design, the cable can easily snap on to your ID205L smart watch and is stable when charging What's in the Package?: 2 charging cables (2.17 ft/ 66.3cm) are included in the package. The wide compatibility of our cable allows you to use the USB port of a PC, a laptop, or an adapter to charge your smart watch fast and safely