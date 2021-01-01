Smart Watch Fitness Activity Tracker with Sleep Heart Rate Monitor for Men Women 5ATM Waterproof Pedometer Smartwatches for iPhone Samsung Android.

Accurate Stats Tracking: The Smart Watch CS-201 accurately records your activity levels like steps & distance, light/deep sleeping, heart rate, etc, via the optimized algorithm and Zeroner Health Pro tech to keep fit Reliable Health Monitoring: Adopting high-performance sensors, the smartwatch can precisely measure your body stats like HR and Sleep Monitor, and detect atrial fibrillation day and night for good healthcare IP68 Water-Resistance: With advanced water resistance tech & sensors, the smart wristwatch can capture laps, stroke rate, SWOLF, etc, for efficient swimming & daily workouts, worry free of taking shower, washing, or running in rain Know Your Sleep Better: Scientifically tracks & analyses your whole sleep cycle, and auto recognizes your light, deep & REM sleep stages to get a clearer picture of your sleep, hassle free with the infrared monitor Supports 18 Sport Modes: Stay active with multi-sports modes like rope skipping, sit-ups, footbal