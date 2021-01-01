Smart Watch Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor IP68 Waterproof Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Sleep Tracking Step Calorie Counter Activity.

Sport and Sleep Function Exercise with you 365 days, 24 hours to detect your sport, the latest algorithm to get more accurate data. Powerful sleep detection function intelligently analyzes your sleep quality. A detailed sleep report will be automatically generated in app when you get up to show you deep sleep, light sleep, wake-up time and so on. HD Full Touch Screen and IP68 WaterproofNew high-definition 1.3 inch full-touch color screen gives you the best visual experience, brighter and clearer, easier to read in shadow or sun. IP68 waterproof can be used for bathing, avoiding damage from rain and sweat, easy to deal with water activities such as swimming, but it is not used for hot water, sea water. Heart Rate and Blood Pressure The latest generation of sensors detects and records your heart rate and blood pressure all the day, gives you real time HR when you are exercising. Show you detailed data (Highest, Lowest, Average data) in app. Hea