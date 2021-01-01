From seven wall arts

Smart Watch Full Touchscreen Smartwatch for Women Men IP68 Waterproof Fitness Tracker Compatible with iPhone Andriod Bluetooth Pedometer Heart Rate.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1.3 Inch Full Touch Screen: Full touch screen with full visual large HD display, you can slide the screen left and right, easy operate. Using 2.5D tempered glass panel, all-metal case, wear-resistant & scratch-resistant, high end & durable. (Gift: 1*silicone strap) More Accurate Health Tracker: Built-in latest optical sensors and health chip, 24 hours tracking heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, intelligent sleep monitoring, upload the real-time data to phone app accurately and keep you healthy. IP68 Waterproof: Strict IP68 waterproof rating of the smart watch, which can be used for washing your hands, swimming or doing any water activities. Download and install 'Da Fit' app, compatible smartphones with IOS 9.0 or higher, Android 4.4 or higher. Multiple Activity Tracking: Automatically track your all-day steps, calories, use 7 exercise modes to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise to show yo

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com