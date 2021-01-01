Smart Watch Watches for Men Women Fitness Tracker Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Oxygen Meter Heart Rate Monitor IP68 Waterproof Smartwatch.

Fitness Tracker- 023 watch can automatically track your steps, distance traveled, calories burned and sleep quality accurately all day. You can also set up to 9 sport modes to track your various workout accordingly. Your every movement will be counted with this watch, which can motivate you to move and stay active. Heart Rate & Blood Pressure & Blood Oxygen Monitor - 023 can accurately monitor this three body's most critical indicator of health. You can read them real-time directly on the watch, which can help you better understand your health and make reasonable adjustment on your life-style Smart Watch for iPhone and Android Phones- This watch is compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones to notify you of new call, text, email, calendar and app notifications. You can also read the messages directly on the watch, which enable you never miss anything important when you are not convenient to access your smartphone.