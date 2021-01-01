Smart Watch with Waterproof IP68 Smart Sport Watch with Fitness Tracker 13in Touch Screen with Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Sleep Tracker Watch for.

New Round Smartwatch smart watch features a 1.3' high-resolution full touch color screen with 4 stylish dial. With 3-level brightness settings, it's still clear to read time and data even under dazzling light. Enhanced AccuracyDual LED bio-tracking optical sensor combining smart hr algorithm sensors ensure 7/24 heart rate tracking accuracy and consistency; Also tracks your sleep with comprehensive analysis of sleep quality data in a chart. 14 Days Battery LifeEquipped with a 260mAh battery and a low-power chip, fitness watch just needs 2-3hrs charging time to run it for over 14 days! 12 Sports ModesChoose from 12+ sport modes to get real-time status during your workouts and connect to phone GPS for real time route and distance. 50 meters waterproof and military standard durability let you enjoy the happy time of swimming pool and seaside in summer. (Tip: Not have swimming mode; Not recommend for diving.) All in One SmartwatchWeather Forecasting, Smart Noti