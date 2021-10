Bluetooth V4.1.NOTE: The product support only FM not AM. USB output for mobile charging 1.5a 5V Digital Tuning FM radio, 20 station memories Easy-to-read, 1.4 red LED clock display Easy to Program 3-Level dimmer control Patented smartset automatic time setting system Automatically sets itself to the correct year, Month, date, day and time as soon as you Plug it in and after every power interruption Button cell battery (included) maintains time & alarm settings