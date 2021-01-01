Smile Sparkle Shine in Blue Script and Stars, SandyMApparel Premium T-Shirt

Smile Sparkle Shine in Blue Script and Stars apparel and accessories. An inspirational message to smile, sparkle, and shine fashion. Positive, happy typography, blue font, quote, saying stars. Birthday, Christmas, everyday wear, family, friend, mom, sister Cute, girly, chic, women, girls, boys, men who love fancy, inspirational, motivational, cheery, delightful fashion. Good life, graduation, anniversary, life's little pleasures. Encouraging uplifting statement. Joy, positivity, cute, pretty, novelty. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.