Smile Sparkle Shine in Blue Script and Stars, SandyMApparel Tank Top

Smile Sparkle Shine in Blue Script and Stars apparel and accessories. An inspirational message to smile, sparkle, and shine fashion. Positive, happy typography, blue font, quote, saying stars. Birthday, Christmas, everyday wear, family, friend, mom, sister Cute, girly, chic, women, girls, boys, men who love fancy, inspirational, motivational, cheery, delightful fashion. Good life, graduation, anniversary, life's little pleasures. Encouraging uplifting statement. Joy, positivity, cute, pretty, novelty. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem