Spread a little joy everywhere you go in the cheerful Ganni-love smiley face striped print of this sweater vest made with an ample amount of recycled fibers. 20 1/2" length (size Medium) V-neck Sleeveless 80% recycled Wool 20% polyamide Hand wash, dry flat Made in Italy Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials