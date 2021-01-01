Smiling Reindeer Decorated With Christmas Stockings Tote Bag

christmas, christmas deer, reindeer, stockings, christmas stockings, vintage vibes, deer, cartoon, merry christmas, deers antlers, antlers, cute, caribou, red nose, folklore, socks, baubles, christmas ornaments, holly, mistletoe, bells Smiling Reindeer Decorated With Christmas Stockings is a cartoon depicting a festive deer face. A design to brighten up the holidays. Perfect for those who enjoy the novelty of Christmas children of all ages, holiday fashion lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.