SMITH Women's Vantage MIPS Snow Helmet, Large, Matte White

SPECS: Adjustable climate control with 21 vents Removable, ultra-light goggle lock for a secure fit Removable Snapfit SL2 ear pads for plush comfort XT2® antimicrobial lining offers sweat-activated odor control Outdoor Tech™ audio system compatible DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY: Made for women skiers and snowboarders Durable construction for the hardcore rider Low-profile, hybrid design MIPS® Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head Custom fit with the adjustable BOA® FS360 fit system 360° halo design plus a customizable fit Maximum protection Aerocore™ construction delivers enhanced temperature regulation and better impact resistance Zonal Koroyd® coverage for lightweight, energy-absorbing and ventilated impact protection AirEvac™ system increases airflow for ventilation and comfort AirEvac™ funnels warm air out through the liner and vents for fog-free goggles