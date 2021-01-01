krisa Smocked Neck Tank in Ivory. - size M (also in L, XS) krisa Smocked Neck Tank in Ivory. - size M (also in L, XS) 100% poly. Made in USA. Machine wash. Smocked neckline and hem. Chiffon fabric. KISA-WS307. K-2360MW. Designer Krisabelle Ann Tan is a progeny of the fashion industry. With an extensive background in fashion and the industry, her collections reveal how she feels about clothing. She found that it was hard to find a piece that took you easily from day to night, and in the lack-thereof, she made a decision to launch her own line sophistication and multi-purpose clothing became her goal. Krisa is feminine and functional, well-presented and clean; just what every woman needs in her wardrobe.