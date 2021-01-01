Akris punto Smocked Zip-Up Top

Featuring a smocked body at the front and back, this fitted zip-up top can be styled for professional or casual settings. Stand collar Long sleeves Front zip closure Cotton/nylon/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: White. Size: 10.