Rebecca Taylor Smocking & Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt

Pullover cotton T-shirt with subtle smocking and ruffle detailing at shoulders. Crewneck Short sleeves 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylor's versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Pomodoro. Size: Small.