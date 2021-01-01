VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY - Smoky Eye Brick - Tweed

Victoria Beckham Beauty's 'Tweed' palette includes four warm shadows with satin matte finishes to help you re-create the designer's signature smoky eye. Each pressed powder is finely blended with Hyaluronic Acid Powder Complex to smooth and nourish lids for easy application. The branded brass compact is fitted with a mirror so you can easily touch-up your look throughout the day or night. - 'Caramel' is a toasty beige - 'Cashmere' is a chocolate brown - 'Oxblood' is a deep plum - 'Rust' is a clay red - Clean - Free from gluten - Dermatologist-tested