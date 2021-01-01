MAKE UP FOR EVER Smoky Stretch Lengthening & Defining Mascara, One Size , Black

What it is:A mascara that creates infinite length, precise definition, and expert separation. What it does:Smoky Stretch Lengthening & Defining Mascara is formulated with a Flex Control Complex, which elongates lashes while creating ideal definition and separation. Designed to grip lashes at their base and effortlessly comb through each and every one, this innovative comb brush gives lashes an irresistible, naturally-enhanced look.What else you need to know:This product is opthamologist tested.Size:0.23 oz