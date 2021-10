Features a versatile cream-to-powder formula Works as a single eyeshadow or as a primer Contains coco glycerides amp; mineral powders Provides lustrous, chic amp; wearable color that is smudge- amp; crease-proof Preps eyes amp; enables makeup to glide on seamlessly amp; last longer Reduces fine lines for a fresh eye look all day Gives an elegant sheer finish Available in a range of buttery-smooth shades