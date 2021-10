A translucent, silky finishing powder with Amazonian clay that keeps makeup in place and diffuses imperfections. Product Performance: This translucent, silky finishing powder keeps makeup in place without ever appearing chalky. It mattifies skin by removing excess surface oil. This powder can even be used alone as a treatment to reap all the benefits of Amazonian clay. Powered by Amazonian clay. Amazonian clay acts as a total skin balancer, by hydrating all skin types, reducing the appearance of