This Smoothing Shampoo cleanses and helps provide smoothness, hydration and shine to unruly hair Condition of hair is optimized for better styling This product is free of SLS and SLES Sulfates Lather, rinse and repeat if necessary. For enhanced results, follow by using the Smoothing Conditioner or Smooth Extender Masque. Avoid contact with eyes Helps fight frizz and tame unmanageable hair for smooth results that last