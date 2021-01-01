Green Smoothie Diet: Healthy and Tasty Green Smoothie Recipes! Martha Stone Author

There's nothing worse than looking at a green drink and feeling that you have to sacrifice good taste for a healthier choice. However, green doesn't have to mean bland or odd-tasting; the numerous recipes in this book give you the flavor you want while still offering the vitamins and nutrients your body needs. We'll show you many smoothie ideas that will make you excited to take that first sip! If you are on a diet or are simply to trying to be more conscientious about your health - or, perhaps you just want to follow the trend - we are here for you. We will show you what ingredients go well together... and, down the road, you can create the next best green smoothies you'll have ever had, because you will have gained that confidence you needed. Happy drinking!