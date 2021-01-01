Smoothie Recipes: 35 Easy to Prepare Smoothie Recipes for Weight Loss Victor Ward Author

This book mentions 35 of the most delicious and easiest smoothie recipes which help in reducing weight. With the help of this book you can learn all kinds of smoothie recipes using a variety of fruits and vegetables which promote a healthy life.With the help of this book you can learn easy 35 recipes of smoothies which you can easily make at home. Get this book as fast as you can and get all the ingredients required to make these smoothies. The only electric equipment you need is a blender and that’s about it. No skill or hard work is involved in making these smoothies infact these smoothies are made with the simplest of ingredients using only few of them. They are fairly easy and quick to make. This book mentions the following chapters:- Mango smoothies- 10 breakfast smoothie recipes for weight loss- Green smoothies for weight loss- Detox green smoothies for weight loss