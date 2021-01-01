AHAVA Smoothing Kale and Turmeric Body Lotion 250ml

Supercharged with two of Mother Nature’s most powerful antioxidant-rich superfoods Kale and Turmeric, this lightweight body lotion from AHAVA’s bodycare collection envelops your skin in a plumping, smoothing cushion of long-lasting hydration. Boasting a soft, milky texture that absorbs rapidly into skin, the lotion kisses skin with moisture, instantly refining patches of dry, rough skin to restore its silky-smooth texture while protecting it from environmental aggressors. Enjoy buttery, supple skin that’s ultra-soft to the touch, from top to toe. Paraben-free. Vegan formula.