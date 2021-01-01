Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Now's the time to get gorgeous bras for your full-busted shape! This smoothing bra is a must for clean lines and beautiful shape under fitted tees and clingy clothes. The lined, shaped underwire cups provide amazing lift and support., Style Number: 4510 Perfectly seamless & smooth underwire T-shirt bra, Contoured cups are foam lined for modesty, Uplift and round your shape in the seamless cups, Fully adjustable, restricted stretch straps, Arched center panel is perfect for high tummies, 3 column, 2 row hook and eye back closure, Silky, smooth microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,DDplus,Full Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Contour,Full Cup,T-Shirt Bra,Lined,Seamless,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra