Schnäpschen Smurf! For any funny smurf or smurf with an affection to alcohol, whether beer or schnapps, there are now the party Smurf designs. Whether alone or as a partner look in the group, the matching Smurf designs ensure amaze everywhere. Ideal for disco, festival, celebrations, leisure and everyday wear. Also as a funny gift for Christmas, Easter, birthday or other holidays. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem