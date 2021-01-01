Snack Food Inspired Junk Food Related Food Goals Design Tote Bag

For lovers of all things funny Snack Food, hilarious Junk Food, cute Food Goals, Snack Food dad, Snack Food mom, Snack Food family, Snack Food humor, Snack Food joke, funny Funny Junk Food, novelty Funny Fast Food 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.