This Snake-Print Side-Slit Maxi in Off-White/Grey will make you feel like the goddess your are! Features: Snake print straight hemline maxi dress with mid-thigh lining, elastic waistband, adjustable straps and side slit detail. Fit is loose intended. Feel is lightweight. Non-Sheer. Pair it with platform sandals and statement earrings for brunch with the girls or heels and pashmina for a date night look!