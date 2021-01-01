Frye Snake-Printed Melanie Slip-On Sneakers By Frye in Assorted Size 8

Step stylishly into spring adventures wearing these embossed sneakers, which beautifully combine heirloom-quality craftsmanship and trendy prints for a timeless, yet *au-courant* pair. About Frye Founded in 1863 by John Frye, Frye Boots is the oldest continuously operated shoe company in the United States. For the entirety of the brand's admirable history, their commitment to superior craft and quality has remained unsurpassed. Generations of American women including icons like Jackie Kennedy and Barbara Streisand have lived in their Fryes, finding that a single pair lasts for decades and never goes out of style.