Unique Snake Wrapped on Heart Design with Apple in Mouth. Styled for men and women. Great gift idea for stencil art lovers with a distressed look,great for snakes fanatics, or someone wanting a really cool gift idea for birthday gift, Christmas gift, Halloween party. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.