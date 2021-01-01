Snakeprint Scarf

Finish your look and emphasize your personality with this multipurpose accessory by Club Rochelier. This printed scarf adds style to any outfit, any occasion and any season. Lightweight, airy and comfortable can be used as scarf or shawl, sun protection in the sun and keep warm in cold weather. Perfect for daily life and makes a great gift. Size: 37.4"W x 70.87"H, Material: 60% Viscose 40% Polyester, Light-weight and multi-purpose scarf can be worn multiple ways, Easy to carry and great for traveling, Perfect for all occasions and seasons, Easy to wear and pair with other clothing, Makes a great gift, Hand wash cold, hang dry