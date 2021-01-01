Eagle Claw Snap On Floats, 1 IN., red

Eagle Claw® Snap On Floats are an essential piece of the tackle box. This classic red and white bobber keeps your bait suspended in the water, and its bright color doubles as a strike detection system, so you know when a fish nibbles your bait. Considering the easy use and great value, the Snap On Floats are a great addition for your next fishing trip. FEATURES: Snap-on float Keeps bait suspended in water Red and white color pattern Provides clear strike detection Model: 07020 SPECS: Size: 3/4 in. Pack Qty: 3 Size: 1 in. Pack Qty: 3 Size: 1 1/4 in. Pack Qty: 3 Size: 1 1/2 in. Pack Qty: 2 Size: 1 3/4 in. Pack Qty: 2 Size: 2 in. Pack Qty: 2