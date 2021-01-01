Get the gang together and have some fun carrying the stylish leather Marc Jacobs Snapshot Peanuts Crossbody with dual top zip closures, printed adjustable crossbody shoulder strap, and back exterior slide pocket. Double J hardware emphasized in front with brand name embossed at center divider. Flat base provides upright structure. Lined interior features slide compartments to each side. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Depth: 2 1 2 in Height: 4 1 2 in Strap Length: 52 in Strap Drop: 26 in Weight: 1 lb 2 oz