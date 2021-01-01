Sneaker in White and Silver Leather

These sneakers from Valentino have a futuristic, minimalist feel, thanks to the hidden laces under the tongue and their chunky, serrated sole. They come in white leather with a front strap in silver and the house's signature studs on the heel. A truly couture sneaker that will go great with a skirt and hoodie with a blazer for a modern feel. Heel: 5 cm. Platform: 3 cm. Colour : Blanc - Bianco/Ghiaccio-Crystal silver Flare/Bia. Main material: smooth calfskin. Sole: Rubber. Lining: leather. Closure: top laces. Toe shape: round.