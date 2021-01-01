Keep your feet comfortable in the Nike Sneaker Sox Crew Swoosh Fly. Crew socks feature ribbed cuffs to help socks stay in place during activity. Crew sock sits above the ankle. Contrast piping and signature Swoosh at cuff. Sold as a single pair. 42% nylon, 36% polyester, 18% cotton, 4% spandex. Machine wash tumble dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.