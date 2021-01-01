Zumba Sneakers High-Top Dance Shoes for Women, Orange Energy Boom Size 6.5

ZUMBA DANCE SHOES FOR WOMEN: These high-top workout sneakers for women provide energizing and cushioning air technology for high-impact protection. They offer everything you need to dance the day away and to look and feel your best while doing it. COMFORTABLE & DANCE-READY: These Zumba shoes have lightweight, breathable material and removable, high-rebound PU insoles for extra comfort. Our workout shoes for women also have Z-Slide technology to allow for easy pivoting while on the dance floor. COLORFUL SHOES: We offer these shoes in a wide selection of bold, beautiful, and fun colors with a unique, all-over design. The styles embrace the Latin culture of music, colors, rhythms, and energy that promote happiness. BODY POSITIVE: Step into happy with our dance apparel! We celebrate personal transformation, no matter how big or small. We strive to ensure everyone feels seen and supported and give people the tools to become their best selves. ZUMBA: Together, we, our instructors, and our amazing community unite in one common mission: To move all people to unleash their power, embracing themselves and others, so they can achieve positive transformation.