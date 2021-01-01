Sniper's Edge Hockey Stick Weight, Black

Become a force from any location in the attacking zone by bolstering your shot with the Sniper’s Edge® Hockey Stick Weight. Designed to easily attach to the shaft of your stick, the weight adds nearly an additional seven ounces to progressively build muscle in key areas and enhance the velocity of your slapper, wrister, or backhand. Quality Construction, Build Your Shot Hook-and-loop closure secures the weight around the shaft of your stick for easy on-and-off Heavy-duty material and reinforced seams enhance durability for long-lasting performance Helps build shot strength while maintaining quick execution Additional Details Weight: 6.7 oz. Manufacturer’s Warranty: 90 days