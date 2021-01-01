Sniper's Edge SweetHands Hockey Trainer, Blue

A great tool to help progress your speed and precision when stick handling or passing, the Sniper’s Edge® SweetHands Hockey Trainer utilizes a series of adjustable sections to focus on controlling the puck in high-pressure situations and maintain possession when maneuvering around the defense. Adjustable Design, Perfect Your Skills Includes 8, one foot sections that allow you to set up various training scenarios Adjustable design can be configured into two or four foot sections to create T or L shaped drills Helps promote consistent puck control in tight corners to simulate game-time situations Accommodating design permits indoor play and includes screw-in spikes for on-ice use Additional Details Manufacturer’s Warranty: 90 days