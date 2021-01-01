. Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and white) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel with a white inlaid ring. White dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Cse size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Swatch Snow Dream White Dial Ladies Watch YCS603G.