Keep warm on those cool morning workouts with the ultra-stylish Ultracor Snow Leopard Air Jacket. Featuring a stand-up collar, zip-up closure, all-over leopard print design and dual side pockets. Pull-on styling with dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with an accent stripe and banded cuffs. Regular fit silhouette with a straight, banded hemline. 43% nylon, 43% polyester, 14% Lycra spandex. â¢ Lining: 82% nylon, 18% Lycra spandex. Machine washable. Made in the USA. Measurements: Length: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.