Too Faced Snow Ultimate Complexion Set What It Is A priming and perfecting duo, including coconut water-infused Hangover Primer for an ultimate hydrated base and an oil-free foundation for your perfect shade. What You Get 1.35 fl. oz. Hangover Replenishing Face Primer 1 fl. oz. Born This Way Foundation What It Does Hangover Replenishing Face Primer Hydrating face primer infused with coconut water, a probiotic-based ingredient and other key ingredients Helps moisturize and brighten the appearance of skin Helps optimize skin's own natural elasticity levels Helps smooth the look of skin Born This Way Foundation Offers medium-to-full, undetectable coverage Infused with a proprietary blend of coconut water, Alpine rose extract and hyaluronic acid Oil-free Leaves skin with a radiant, smoother, more youthful appearance Primer made in Italy; foundation made in Canada