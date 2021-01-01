The NIC+ZOE Snowbird Sweater pairs chic details and a cozy construction for a one-of-a-kind cool weather statement piece. Pullover sweater has a mock neck collar and flattering fit for a casually sophisticated silhouette. An eye-catching jacquard knit pattern in a neutral gray provides versatility. You can pair this sweater with your favorite leggings, jeans, or trousers depending on the occsaion. Cozy drop shoulder sleeves are accented with tall ribbed cuffs that feature color block detailing. Asymmetric ribbed hem is accented with a snap button side slit. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported.