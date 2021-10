*Don't let the winter blues keep you down get outside in the Snowday Mid by BOGS *Waterproof nylon upper *Pull-on styling with adjustable bungee closure *Fleece lining for warmth and comfort *Bogs Max-Wick moves sweat away from little feet to keep them dry *DuraFresh organic bio-technology activates to fight unwanted odors *Rebound cushioning provides lasting comfort *BioGrip slip-resistant outsole *Comfort rated to -22⁰F/-30⁰C