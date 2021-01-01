Teal Snowflake Holiday Winter Holiday Snow & Stars Christmas Tote Bag

Cute winter snow theme print with snowflakes, holly, and stars. Get in the holiday spirt with this whimsical holiday inspired print. It's sure to bring luck and good cheer to any holiday celebration. Carry everything you need for that holiday lunch, family dinner, or gift exchange with this great long handled bag. Everyone will be envious of it's modern yet minimalistic holiday print! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.