Bath & Body Works Snowy Morning Shower Gel 10 fl oz / 296 ml

The magic of winter is in the air - immerse yourself in our crisp blend of frosted bergamot, mistletoe berry, fresh balsam, snow-kissed lavender amp; frozen juniperLike a snow-kissed dawn, where the sun streaks the sky in mesmerizing colors. Wash your way to softer, cleaner skin with a rich, bubbly lather bursting with fragrance. Nourishing vitamin E combines with soothing aloe amp; skin-loving shea butter in our most irresistible, beautifully fragranced formula to leave skin feeling fresh amp; clean!