Sit back and relax wearing the Volcom SNT Dry 21 Cargo Shorts and its comfortable 4-way construction. A belt-loop waist, zip fly, and six-pocket styling make it comfortable for all-day wear. Brand labels on the left hip and on the back right pocket. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 36 in Outseam: 22 in Inseam: 11 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 34, inseam 11. Please note that measurements may vary by size.