So Cal Retro Three Stripe Vintage Throwback Tote Bag

This So Cal Retro Three Stripe Vintage throwback design is great for those who call So Cal home. No matter if you're from the city of Los Angeles or a small coastal beach town, you will love this retro So Cal apparel. If you have pride for your home state of So Cal, then this So Cal Retro Three Stripe Vintage Throwback shirt is for you. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.