Straight fit. - Stretch denim. - 5 pocket styling. - Light blasting and whiskering (blue washes only). - Self-fabric belt loops. - Shank button and YKK zip fly fastening. - Metal rivet detail at pocket corners. - Twin needle stitching detail. - Fabric 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane, Black 67% Cotton, 31% Polyester, 2% Elastane. - Washing Instructions Wash at 30c, Do not bleach, Do not tumble dry, Cool iron, May be professionally dry cleaned. - Leg length: Regular - 30, Long - 32. - Gender: Women