The Lily stretch chino incorporates sleek design styling with a modern skinny fit. - The stretch twill fabric gives maximum comfort and ease of movement making these great for work or leisure. - Featuring zip fly with button fastening at waist, belt loops, front slant pockets and button jet pockets at rear. - Materials: 98% cotton, 2% elastane. - Leg length: Regular 30 inch, Long 32 inch. - Gender: Women