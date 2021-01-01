Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eyeliner 861 Brown - 0.042oz

New Revlon So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner is a brand new eye liner innovation that delivers a shiny vinyl finish, bold pigmentation and 16 hours of wear - all in an easy to use pencil! The So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner comes in 6 vinyl finish shades, from everyday staples to trend shades of the season, so you can collect them all. Midnight Mystery (Black Eyeliner) Mighty Mocha (Brown Eyeliner) Force of Steel (Charcoal Eyeliner) Righteous Rum (Burgundy Eyeliner) Powerful Plum (Black Violet Eyeliner) Available in a variety of shades from everyday staples to the key trend shades of the season, you can collect them all to mix and match and create a multitude of daring, fierce eye looks! Righteous Rum is a deep burgundy shade and key trend color for FW2019. Featuring a vinyl finish, Righteous Rum distributes bold pigmentation in one swipe for seamless application Modern, elevated packaging features a vinyl finish and unique tinted black cap How to use: Apply to your favorite So Fierce shade to your upper lash, lower lash or even both for a wearable, yet daring liner look. If you're really embracing your Rule Breaker edge - apply to the upper lash line and smudge over the lid for a modern twist on the new grunge smokey look. Color: 861 Mighty Mocha.