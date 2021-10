The retirement clothing is an ideal gift idea for vital pensioners. As a gift for a loved one on a birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, or simply wear the gift idea for yourself The funny saying "So gut sieht man im Ruhestand", Pensioner will attract much attention. The funny pensioner gift is ideal for people with style. The design is cool and suitable for men or women. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem